2025 July 10

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

Hiab Corporation issued a stock exchange release today confirming that all necessary regulatory approvals for the sale of MacGregor have now been secured. The transaction is expected to close on 31 July 2025 .  

Hiab (formerly Cargotec) originally agreed to sell its marine cargo and hatch handling business, MacGregor, to funds managed by private equity firm Triton, on 14 November 2024.

The closing timetable had been delayed due to awaiting approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR); those remaining regulatory impediments have now been resolved.  

MacGregor has been classified under discontinued operations since Q4 2024. The company has stated that the anticipated closing by end‑July is expected to have no significant financial impact beyond prior projections despite the delay. 

Hiab Corporation (formerly Cargotec) Hiab, listed on Nasdaq Helsinki as HIAB, is a global provider of road‑based load‑handling solutions. In 2024, its continuing operations generated approximately EUR 1.6 billion in sales, supported by over 4,000 employees and a network of over 3,000 sales and service locations across 100+ countries.

MacGregor originated in the UK in 1937 and became part of Cargotec in 2005 as its marine cargo‑handling division. In 2023, MacGregor recorded EUR 733 million in sales and a comparable operating profit of EUR 33 million.

Triton is a European mid‑market private equity firm specializing in business services, industrial technology, and healthcare. The firm has prior experience in maritime carve‑outs and is acquiring MacGregor for an enterprise value of EUR 480 million.

