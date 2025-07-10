Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has awarded Approval in Principle to three clean‑energy and low‑carbon fuel vessel designs developed by Hudong‑Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The designs include a 174,000 m³ ice‑strengthened LNG carrier in the G5 “Changheng” series (299 m length, 46.4 m breadth, 11.5 m draft, service speed 19.5 knots), equipped with the GTT NO96 Super+ membrane cargo system and compliant with ICE CLASS IA standards, intended to deliver efficient, low‑carbon LNG transport.

The second is an 8,000 TEU LNG‑powered container ship (260 m × 42.8 m × 24.8 m) featuring a dual‑island design and independent or membrane LNG tanks of 6,600 m³ capacity, positioned as a competitive sustainable solution for container transport.

The third design is a 102,000 m³ NO96 ethane carrier (230 m × 36.6 m × 11.9 m draft) with a three‑cargo hold arrangement that increases load capacity by 10.4 %, offering dual‑fuel ethane propulsion, full‑capacity reliquefaction, and cost‑efficient construction.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, stated: “BV is delighted to award AIP for Hudong‑Zhonghua’s innovative clean energy vessel designs, which demonstrate their strong R&D capabilities in driving the shipping industry’s green transition. BV remains committed to supporting shipyards and owners in developing safe, eco‑friendly, and efficient future‑ready vessels. We look forward to these approved designs entering the market and contributing to global shipping’s sustainable development.”

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a division of Bureau Veritas, a global classification and certification organisation headquartered in France, focused on marine and offshore vessel safety and regulatory compliance. It conducts design reviews, risk assessments and certification (such as Approval in Principle) to validate new vessel designs against international standards.

Hudong‑Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese shipyard under CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corporation), specialising in LNG carriers, dual‑fuel vessels and large container ships.