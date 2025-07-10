  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

2025 July 10   16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has awarded Approval in Principle to three clean‑energy and low‑carbon fuel vessel designs developed by Hudong‑Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The designs include a 174,000 m³ ice‑strengthened LNG carrier in the G5 “Changheng” series (299 m length, 46.4 m breadth, 11.5 m draft, service speed 19.5 knots), equipped with the GTT NO96 Super+ membrane cargo system and compliant with ICE CLASS IA standards, intended to deliver efficient, low‑carbon LNG transport.

The second is an 8,000 TEU LNG‑powered container ship (260 m × 42.8 m × 24.8 m) featuring a dual‑island design and independent or membrane LNG tanks of 6,600 m³ capacity, positioned as a competitive sustainable solution for container transport.

The third design is a 102,000 m³ NO96 ethane carrier (230 m × 36.6 m × 11.9 m draft) with a three‑cargo hold arrangement that increases load capacity by 10.4 %, offering dual‑fuel ethane propulsion, full‑capacity reliquefaction, and cost‑efficient construction.  

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, stated: “BV is delighted to award AIP for Hudong‑Zhonghua’s innovative clean energy vessel designs, which demonstrate their strong R&D capabilities in driving the shipping industry’s green transition. BV remains committed to supporting shipyards and owners in developing safe, eco‑friendly, and efficient future‑ready vessels. We look forward to these approved designs entering the market and contributing to global shipping’s sustainable development.” 

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a division of Bureau Veritas, a global classification and certification organisation headquartered in France, focused on marine and offshore vessel safety and regulatory compliance. It conducts design reviews, risk assessments and certification (such as Approval in Principle) to validate new vessel designs against international standards.  

Hudong‑Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese shipyard under CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corporation), specialising in LNG carriers, dual‑fuel vessels and large container ships. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

classification

Bureau Veritas

Hudong Zhonghua

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

11:10

Port of Barcelona starts building first shore‑power system for cruise vessels with PowerCon at MSC terminal

10:43

Everllence secures first order for 175DF‑M dual‑fuel methanol engines

10:24

Rolls-Royce and duisport open CO₂-neutral, self‑sufficient energy system at Duisburg Gateway Terminal

09:47

Fratelli Cosulich holds steel‑cutting ceremony for Lucia Cosulich chemical tanker

2025 July 9

18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

17:12

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

16:39

Alphaliner: CMA CGM hits 4 Mteu operated capacity

16:24

Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

15:41

Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

15:13

Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

14:32

Kerala sues MSC for $1.1 billion over MSC Elsa 3 oil spill

14:14

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

12:41

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

12:20

Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

11:50

eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

11:20

RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news