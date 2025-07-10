Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

On 9 July, Freire Shipyard celebrated the launch of a new research vessel built for the French national Institute of Ocean Sciences (IFREMER), according to the company's release.

The vessel was named Anita Conti, in honour of France’s first woman oceanographer.

Designed to replace the vessel Thalia, Anita Conti is scheduled to join the French Oceanographic Fleet in 2026.

The ship measures 45 m in length with an 11.5 m beam. It has capacity for a crew of 12 and 10 scientists, and is intended for research missions in coastal areas of mainland France—such as the Bay of Biscay and the English Channel—as well as occasional deployment off Africa and in the French Antilles‑Guyana region.

The vessel features diesel‑electric propulsion comprising three variable‑speed, biodiesel‑compatible generator sets powering two electric shaft lines, combined with a DC electrical distribution system and a battery pack to optimise energy consumption, ensure redundancy, and meet noise‑acoustics standards (BV COMF 2 and DNV SILENT‑F).

A dynamic positioning system and an electric bow thruster improve manoeuvring.

Anita Conti includes a hull‑mounted acoustic gondola, onboard laboratories, a scientific PC, a telescopic oceanographic crane at the stern, A‑type stern gantry, T‑type side gantry, two trawling winches and a removable net drum.

The vessel also employs a range of low‑consumption technologies: hull and power plant design, thermal insulation, air‑conditioning, heat recovery, and power distribution systems.

“The Anita Conti represents a decisive step towards a more modern, multipurpose and environmentally friendly scientific fleet, reinforcing our operational capabilities,” said Olivier Lefort, Director of the French Oceanographic Fleet.

IFREMER IFREMER (French National Institute of Ocean Sciences) operates the French Oceanographic Fleet on behalf of the French scientific community. It commissioned the construction of Anita Conti via a public tender, selecting Freire Shipyard based on price and technical criteria. IFREMER will use the vessel for coastal and continental shelf oceanographic missions—including geosciences, paleoclimatology, physical oceanography, biogeochemistry, biological oceanography, ecosystem functioning and fisheries—supporting both science operations and training campaigns.

Freire Shipyard is a family‑owned shipbuilder founded in 1895 in Vigo, Spain. The yard specialises in construction and repair of complex offshore, oceanographic, hydrographic, research and fishing vessels, as well as yachts, patrol vessels and tugs.