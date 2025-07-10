  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

2025 July 10   16:43

shipbuilding

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

On 9 July, Freire Shipyard celebrated the launch of a new research vessel built for the French national Institute of Ocean Sciences (IFREMER), according to the company's release.

The vessel was named Anita Conti, in honour of France’s first woman oceanographer.

Designed to replace the vessel Thalia, Anita Conti is scheduled to join the French Oceanographic Fleet in 2026.

The ship measures 45 m in length with an 11.5 m beam. It has capacity for a crew of 12 and 10 scientists, and is intended for research missions in coastal areas of mainland France—such as the Bay of Biscay and the English Channel—as well as occasional deployment off Africa and in the French Antilles‑Guyana region.  

The vessel features diesel‑electric propulsion comprising three variable‑speed, biodiesel‑compatible generator sets powering two electric shaft lines, combined with a DC electrical distribution system and a battery pack to optimise energy consumption, ensure redundancy, and meet noise‑acoustics standards (BV COMF 2 and DNV SILENT‑F).

A dynamic positioning system and an electric bow thruster improve manoeuvring.

Anita Conti includes a hull‑mounted acoustic gondola, onboard laboratories, a scientific PC, a telescopic oceanographic crane at the stern, A‑type stern gantry, T‑type side gantry, two trawling winches and a removable net drum.

The vessel also employs a range of low‑consumption technologies: hull and power plant design, thermal insulation, air‑conditioning, heat recovery, and power distribution systems.

“The Anita Conti represents a decisive step towards a more modern, multipurpose and environmentally friendly scientific fleet, reinforcing our operational capabilities,” said Olivier Lefort, Director of the French Oceanographic Fleet. 

IFREMER IFREMER (French National Institute of Ocean Sciences) operates the French Oceanographic Fleet on behalf of the French scientific community. It commissioned the construction of Anita Conti via a public tender, selecting Freire Shipyard based on price and technical criteria. IFREMER will use the vessel for coastal and continental shelf oceanographic missions—including geosciences, paleoclimatology, physical oceanography, biogeochemistry, biological oceanography, ecosystem functioning and fisheries—supporting both science operations and training campaigns. 

Freire Shipyard is a family‑owned shipbuilder founded in 1895 in Vigo, Spain. The yard specialises in construction and repair of complex offshore, oceanographic, hydrographic, research and fishing vessels, as well as yachts, patrol vessels and tugs. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

11:10

Port of Barcelona starts building first shore‑power system for cruise vessels with PowerCon at MSC terminal

10:43

Everllence secures first order for 175DF‑M dual‑fuel methanol engines

10:24

Rolls-Royce and duisport open CO₂-neutral, self‑sufficient energy system at Duisburg Gateway Terminal

09:47

Fratelli Cosulich holds steel‑cutting ceremony for Lucia Cosulich chemical tanker

2025 July 9

18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

17:12

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

16:39

Alphaliner: CMA CGM hits 4 Mteu operated capacity

16:24

Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

15:41

Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

15:13

Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

14:32

Kerala sues MSC for $1.1 billion over MSC Elsa 3 oil spill

14:14

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

12:41

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

12:20

Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

11:50

eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

11:20

RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news