  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

2025 July 11   10:00

shipbuilding

Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises, a luxury cruise line focused on culinary and destination experiences, has received delivery of its eighth ship, Oceania Allura™, from Fincantieri in Genoa, on July 10, 2025, according to the company's release.

The boutique vessel can accommodate 1,200 guests and is the second Allura‑class ship, following Oceania Vista® launched in May 2023.  

At the delivery ceremony, Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague stated, “Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date...” 

Oceania Allura features several new culinary venues, including a Crêperie, an updated Jacques restaurant, Nikkei dishes at Red Ginger, and more than 270 new recipes in the Grand Dining Room.

The inaugural season includes 26 voyages across 92 destinations, beginning with a July 18, 2025 maiden voyage from Trieste to Athens.

During the ceremony, Oceania Cruises confirmed orders for two additional Sonata‑class vessels to join plans for Oceania Sonata™ (2027) and Oceania Arietta™ (2029); the extra ships are scheduled for delivery in 2032 and 2035. 

Established in 2002 and based in Miami, Oceania Cruises specializes in luxury voyages with an emphasis on culinary experiences (“Finest Cuisine at Sea®”) and intimate, destination-rich itineraries. Since 2014, it has operated as a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The company currently has eight small ships carrying up to 1,250 guests, traveling to over 600 ports worldwide. 

Fincantieri is a leading Italian shipbuilder headquartered in Genoa. It has collaborated with Oceania Cruises for nearly two decades.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a publicly traded company that owns Oceania Cruises along with Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Its portfolio targets premium and luxury cruise markets. 

Topics:

Norwegian Cruise Line

shipbuilding

Fincantieri

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

12:25

JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

12:01

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

11:24

Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

11:05

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

10:39

Red Sea war‑risk cover jumps from 0.4% to 1% of ship value after two attacks

09:54

VARD signs €200M contract with Inkfish for next-generation research vessel

2025 July 10

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news