Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises, a luxury cruise line focused on culinary and destination experiences, has received delivery of its eighth ship, Oceania Allura™, from Fincantieri in Genoa, on July 10, 2025, according to the company's release.

The boutique vessel can accommodate 1,200 guests and is the second Allura‑class ship, following Oceania Vista® launched in May 2023.

At the delivery ceremony, Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague stated, “Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date...”

Oceania Allura features several new culinary venues, including a Crêperie, an updated Jacques restaurant, Nikkei dishes at Red Ginger, and more than 270 new recipes in the Grand Dining Room.

The inaugural season includes 26 voyages across 92 destinations, beginning with a July 18, 2025 maiden voyage from Trieste to Athens.

During the ceremony, Oceania Cruises confirmed orders for two additional Sonata‑class vessels to join plans for Oceania Sonata™ (2027) and Oceania Arietta™ (2029); the extra ships are scheduled for delivery in 2032 and 2035.

Established in 2002 and based in Miami, Oceania Cruises specializes in luxury voyages with an emphasis on culinary experiences (“Finest Cuisine at Sea®”) and intimate, destination-rich itineraries. Since 2014, it has operated as a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The company currently has eight small ships carrying up to 1,250 guests, traveling to over 600 ports worldwide.

Fincantieri is a leading Italian shipbuilder headquartered in Genoa. It has collaborated with Oceania Cruises for nearly two decades.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a publicly traded company that owns Oceania Cruises along with Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Its portfolio targets premium and luxury cruise markets.