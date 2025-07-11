  1. Home
2025 July 11   11:05

shipping

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

The Panama Canal Authority has enhanced its operational efficiency by integrating two new tugboats, Isla Carenero and Isla Parida, into its existing fleet, according to the company's release.

Each vessel measures 27 metres in length and 12 metres in beam.

Designed for critical support during vessel transit, the tugboats assist ships entering and exiting locks and navigating the Culebra Cut, particularly within the neopanamax locks where precision and manoeuvrability are vital.

Both vessels are based on the internationally recognised Z‑Tech 6000 model, noted for its energy efficiency, high operational performance, and responsiveness. This design is widely used in major global ports and suited to intense assistance tasks such as those at Panama Canal.

Operated under a charter agreement with consortium CPT‑PSAM, the vessels extend the Canal’s operational capacity while maintaining financial efficiency and fleet management flexibility. 

Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is the autonomous government agency responsible for the management, operation, and maintenance of the Panama Canal. Since launching its fleet modernisation program in 2007, the Authority has incorporated Z‑Tech tugboats to improve transit efficiency, fleet flexibility, and financial sustainability.

