HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

FERNRIDE has initiated the shift to driverless terminal tractor operations at the HHLA TK Estonia facility near Tallinn, according to HHLA's release.

This development follows TÜV SÜD certification of FERNRIDE’s safety concept and system design, and regulatory approval from the Estonian Transport Administration.

FERNRIDE is the first firm to earn TÜV SÜD approval for an autonomous terminal tractor under the EU Machinery Directive (2006/42/EC), affirming compliance with EU standards for safety, cybersecurity, and system reliability.

Three autonomous FERNRIDE tractors are currently operating at the terminal. The rollout is gradual and supported by structured roll‑out scenarios and standard procedures to train on‑site personnel as the operation eliminates the need for safety drivers.

HHLA TK Estonia is a multipurpose terminal at Muuga port near Tallinn, handling containers, general, bulk, and ro‑ro cargo. The terminal is part of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s (HHLA) network.

HHLA is a Munich-based startup offering autonomous yard trucking solutions using human-assisted autonomy, enabling remote control when necessary.

TÜV SÜD is a global technical service provider offering testing, inspection, and certification services.