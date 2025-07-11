Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has issued a request for qualifications to identify a construction team to progress planning and build the landmass and wharf component of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, marking a key milestone in the project’s procurement phase, according to the company's release.

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is a planned marine container terminal in Delta, B.C., expected to support Canada’s trade diversification by unlocking over CAD 100 billion in new trade capacity and contributing CAD 3 billion in GDP each year.

The scope includes approximately 100 ha of marine landmass, a 35 ha widened causeway, a 1,300‑m wharf with a berth pocket, an expanded tug basin, a fish passage for juvenile salmon, and habitat enhancement works such as the South Arm Jetty Tidal Marsh Project.

Qualified applicants must submit an interim interest notice by September 18, 2025, and final qualifications by September 25, 2025; three teams will be shortlisted this fall and invited to tender.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2028, with operations expected by the mid-2030s.

The port authority expects over 18,000 construction jobs and 17,000 permanent roles during operation, and will launch a CAD 6 million community legacy fund in Delta this summer.

The project has mutual‑benefits agreements with 27 First Nations, and a Fisheries Act permit decision is expected by October 2026.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, established in 2008, manages Canada’s largest port complex, overseeing operations, infrastructure, and environmental stewardship across over 200km of shoreline. It handles over 140 million tonnes of cargo annually and leads major expansion projects under its Container Capacity Improvement Program.