2025 July 11   12:01

ports

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

DP World’s terminal at the Port of Callao reported a record handling volume of 1.96 million TEUs in 2024, following its Bicentennial Pier expansion inaugurated in June 2024.

Operational capacity rose by 80%, supporting a 19 % increase in container throughput and a significant uplift in Peru’s agricultural exports.

The South Pier, now over one kilometre long, has an annual capacity of nearly 3 million TEUs and can simultaneously accommodate three ultra-large container vessels.

These enhancements have improved logistics efficiency and reinforced Callao’s status as a premier port on South America’s west coast.  

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, commented: “This expansion transformed our ability to connect Peru to the world. It’s not just about moving more containers – it’s about building long‑term resilience in our supply chains, attracting next‑generation investments, and making Peruvian trade more agile and globally competitive”.  

Since 2010, DP World has invested over $3 billion in Callao’s infrastructure.

In 2024 alone, the terminal facilitated $3.6 billion in agricultural exports—about 85 % of Peru’s blueberry shipments to Asia and nearly 40 % of the country’s total agricultural exports.

The expansion also generated around 3,000 local jobs and advanced sustainability efforts, with electric transport fleets, hybrid cranes, and the region’s first electric charging station at a port terminal. These measures aim to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90 % by 2030.  

Callao is the first port terminal licensed under the “Peru Brand”, reflecting its 15‑year contribution to national exports.

DP World is a global supply chain solutions provider. It operates over 90 marine and inland terminals across 70+ countries. In Peru, DP World Callao secured the concession for the South Pier in 2010 and has invested over $3 billion in developments since. 

