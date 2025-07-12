Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

Ascenz Marorka, a Smart Shipping company in the GTT Group, has been selected by LD Armateurs (LDA) to equip four RoRo vessels with its Voyage Optimisation solution, according to the company's release.

The agreement includes three new-build RoRo vessels currently under construction and the existing Ville de Bordeaux.

Enhanced with dedicated features for wind-powered ships, the solution is designed to maximise wind propulsion performance.

It also integrates access to Ascenz Marorka’s Real‑Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centres, providing continuous vessel performance and safety oversight by experienced mariners.

LDA selected the solution based on the seamless integration of wind-propulsion systems into the ship’s digital twin (including sail performance via polar curves), reliable weather forecasting, and a user-friendly crew interface.

The collaboration follows a trial period of over a year, beginning with onshore trials in April 2024 and phased implementation onboard Ville de Bordeaux in early 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are proud to support the digitalisation of LD Armateurs’ fleet with Ascenz Marorka’s Voyage Optimisation solution. By integrating wind propulsion systems into our advanced digital platform, we demonstrate the power of cutting‑edge technologies to boost operational performance and accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport. Partnering with a forward‑thinking ship‑owner like LDA, whose values align with those of the GTT Group, is particularly rewarding.”

Samira Draoua, CEO of LD Armateurs, added: “Choosing the right routing software is a key decision for LDA, it allows us to fully leverage wind propulsion, contributing directly to the reduction of CO₂ emissions, thus delivering the decarbonated service expected by our clients. We value our collaboration with Ascenz Marorka and the broader GTT Group, in deploying this advanced solution. Looking ahead, we are also exploring the implementation of similar routing technologies across other vessels in our fleet, even if not equipped with sails, as part of our continuous efforts to optimize fuel consumption and enhance environmental performance.”

Established in 2002 from the merger of Singapore-based Ascenz and Icelandic Marorka, Ascenz Marorka specialises in digital solutions for vessel performance optimisation, including weather routing, fuel monitoring, and LNG cargo management. It is a subsidiary of GTT Group and operates Real‑Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centres worldwide

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs is a French ship-owner and maritime services provider with over 170 years of history. Its fleet includes RoRo vessels, specialist service operation vessels for offshore wind, and cable-laying ships.