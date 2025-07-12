  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

2025 July 12   10:56

shipping

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

Ascenz Marorka, a Smart Shipping company in the GTT Group, has been selected by LD Armateurs (LDA) to equip four RoRo vessels with its Voyage Optimisation solution, according to the company's release.

The agreement includes three new-build RoRo vessels currently under construction and the existing Ville de Bordeaux.  

Enhanced with dedicated features for wind-powered ships, the solution is designed to maximise wind propulsion performance.

It also integrates access to Ascenz Marorka’s Real‑Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centres, providing continuous vessel performance and safety oversight by experienced mariners.  

LDA selected the solution based on the seamless integration of wind-propulsion systems into the ship’s digital twin (including sail performance via polar curves), reliable weather forecasting, and a user-friendly crew interface.

The collaboration follows a trial period of over a year, beginning with onshore trials in April 2024 and phased implementation onboard Ville de Bordeaux in early 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are proud to support the digitalisation of LD Armateurs’ fleet with Ascenz Marorka’s Voyage Optimisation solution. By integrating wind propulsion systems into our advanced digital platform, we demonstrate the power of cutting‑edge technologies to boost operational performance and accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport. Partnering with a forward‑thinking ship‑owner like LDA, whose values align with those of the GTT Group, is particularly rewarding.” 

Samira Draoua, CEO of LD Armateurs, added: “Choosing the right routing software is a key decision for LDA, it allows us to fully leverage wind propulsion, contributing directly to the reduction of CO₂ emissions, thus delivering the decarbonated service expected by our clients. We value our collaboration with Ascenz Marorka and the broader GTT Group, in deploying this advanced solution. Looking ahead, we are also exploring the implementation of similar routing technologies across other vessels in our fleet, even if not equipped with sails, as part of our continuous efforts to optimize fuel consumption and enhance environmental performance.” 

Established in 2002 from the merger of Singapore-based Ascenz and Icelandic Marorka, Ascenz Marorka specialises in digital solutions for vessel performance optimisation, including weather routing, fuel monitoring, and LNG cargo management. It is a subsidiary of GTT Group and operates Real‑Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centres worldwide

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs is a French ship-owner and maritime services provider with over 170 years of history. Its fleet includes RoRo vessels, specialist service operation vessels for offshore wind, and cable-laying ships. 

Topics:

digitalisation

RORO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

08:44

Lloyd’s Register flags critical joint fatigue risk in North Atlantic wind farm

2025 July 11

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

12:25

JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

12:01

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

11:24

Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

11:05

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

10:39

Red Sea war‑risk cover jumps from 0.4% to 1% of ship value after two attacks

10:00

Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

09:54

VARD signs €200M contract with Inkfish for next-generation research vessel

2025 July 10

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news