JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has been named the first Southeast U.S. port of call on the Premier Alliance’s revised East Coast 3 (EC3) container service, according to the company's release.

Operated weekly by Ocean Network Express, Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) and Yang Ming, the new rotation directly links Jacksonville to ports in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Sri Lanka, reducing transit times by up to five days.

The EC3 loop now follows this sequence: Laem Chabang → Cai Mep → Singapore → Colombo → Halifax → New York → Jacksonville → Savannah → Charleston → Norfolk → New York → Halifax → Singapore → Laem Chabang.

Vessels will visit the modernized SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at Blount Island, featuring a 47‑foot‑deep channel and eliminating berth congestion, which enhances schedule reliability.

JAXPORT Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek stated, “Jacksonville’s position as the first Southeast port of call means shippers benefit from faster transit times and the efficiency of our modernized terminals. This service provides speed and reliability for our customers and strengthens Jacksonville’s role as a gateway to the growing Southeast U.S. market.”

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) is an independent government agency based in Jacksonville, Florida. JAXPORT owns and operates the Port of Jacksonville and associated facilities. It is Florida’s largest container port by volume and among the top U.S. ports for vehicle handling and breakbulk. The authority manages four cargo terminals—including Blount Island—with a 47‑ft channel and no public funding used for operations.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global container shipping line formed by the 2018 merger of the container operations of Japan’s NYK, MOL, and “K” Line. ONE is a member of the Premier Alliance and operates EC3’s weekly service slot to Jacksonville.