  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

2025 July 11   12:25

shipping

JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has been named the first Southeast U.S. port of call on the Premier Alliance’s revised East Coast 3 (EC3) container service, according to the company's release.

Operated weekly by Ocean Network Express, Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) and Yang Ming, the new rotation directly links Jacksonville to ports in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Sri Lanka, reducing transit times by up to five days.  

The EC3 loop now follows this sequence: Laem Chabang → Cai Mep → Singapore → Colombo → Halifax → New York → Jacksonville → Savannah → Charleston → Norfolk → New York → Halifax → Singapore → Laem Chabang.  

Vessels will visit the modernized SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at Blount Island, featuring a 47‑foot‑deep channel and eliminating berth congestion, which enhances schedule reliability.  

JAXPORT Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek stated, “Jacksonville’s position as the first Southeast port of call means shippers benefit from faster transit times and the efficiency of our modernized terminals. This service provides speed and reliability for our customers and strengthens Jacksonville’s role as a gateway to the growing Southeast U.S. market.” 

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) is an independent government agency based in Jacksonville, Florida. JAXPORT owns and operates the Port of Jacksonville and associated facilities. It is Florida’s largest container port by volume and among the top U.S. ports for vehicle handling and breakbulk. The authority manages four cargo terminals—including Blount Island—with a 47‑ft channel and no public funding used for operations.  

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global container shipping line formed by the 2018 merger of the container operations of Japan’s NYK, MOL, and “K” Line. ONE is a member of the Premier Alliance and operates EC3’s weekly service slot to Jacksonville.

Topics:

shipping

ONE

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

12:01

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

11:24

Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

11:05

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

10:39

Red Sea war‑risk cover jumps from 0.4% to 1% of ship value after two attacks

10:00

Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

09:54

VARD signs €200M contract with Inkfish for next-generation research vessel

2025 July 10

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news