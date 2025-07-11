India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

India is preparing to launch eight shipbuilding and repair clusters along both coastlines, according to T.K. Ramachandran, Union Shipping Secretary.

These are part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at boosting domestic shipbuilding capabilities.

Five of the planned clusters are greenfield projects, to be developed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

These will include ship manufacturing, equipment production, vendor bases, bunkering stations, insurance services and ship leasing, Ramachandran said.

The remaining three are brownfield expansions, located in Vadinar and Kandla (Gujarat) and near Cochin Port (Kerala).

State governments have established special purpose vehicles to implement the projects, with land parcels and statutory clearances already secured.

Infrastructure development include road and rail links, seaside breakwater facilities and other port-side structures.

India currently holds less than 1% of the global shipbuilding market.

The Maritime India Vision 2030 and Vision 2047 seek to rank India among the top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and top five by 2047.

Targets for India's domestic fleet include growth from 5% to 7% by 2030 and 69% by 2047.

Industry estimates suggest infrastructure investment for the clusters could total around ₹2 trillion over five to six years, forming part of a broader ₹3–3.5 trillion Maritime India Vision programme.