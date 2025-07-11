HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured an 834.8 billion‑won ($610.6 million) contract to deliver four container ships to a shipping company based in Oceania, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries will each construct two vessels, with deliveries scheduled through 2028.

With this order, HD KSOE has booked contracts for 80 vessels totaling $11.11 billion so far this year, representing 61.5 percent of its annual target of $18.05 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a shipbuilding and offshore engineering holding company under the HD Hyundai conglomerate. It oversees three main affiliates: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Targets $18.05 billion in orders for 2025 and has secured $11.11 billion in new orders year-to-date.