2025 July 11   15:08

ports

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

Global Energy Storage Group (GES) announced on July 9, 2025, the completion of the sale of its Rotterdam terminal to European bulk liquid and gas storage operator Tepsa, according to the company's release.

The facility comprises 212,000 m³ of tank storage and approximately 18 ha of development land in the Europoort area.  

GES stated the divestment supports its strategic focus on fast-growing Asian markets, particularly its terminal at Port Klang, Malaysia.

CEO Peter Vucins commented: “Part of the investment cycle is realising value from assets at the right time… we’re confident this was the right moment for GES. We are now fully focused on growing our business in Asia, with Port Klang at the centre of that strategy.”

With the sale finalized, GES no longer holds assets in the Netherlands. The company is owned by investors Bluewater and White Deer, who played a key role in its development.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Global Energy Storage Group (GES), founded in 2021, is a Singapore-based midstream energy business supported by Bluewater and White Deer. It develops bulk liquid storage terminals—such as chemicals, biofuels, and new energy products—across Europe and Asia.

Tepsa is a European independent operator of bulk liquid and gas storage terminals. Tepsa is owned by I Squared Capital. 

Bluewater is a mid-market private equity firm specializing in the energy sector.

