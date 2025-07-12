  1. Home
2025 July 12   12:40

ports

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

Construction has begun this week in Ventspils to adapt three intersections, enabling the transport of oversized cargo via road convoys up to 100 m long, according to the company's release.

According to Igors Udodovs, Acting CEO of the Freeport of Ventspils, the initiative aims to reinforce Ventspils’ position in supporting offshore and onshore renewable energy parks in the Baltic States, enhancing Latvia’s energy independence and stimulating the national economy.

He stated, “If current forecasts are met, the logistics corridor could bring several million euros in direct economic benefits to the port over the next five years. Importantly, it also directly contributes to the municipal budget, as a portion of port fees is allocated for maintaining local infrastructure.”  

In June, the Port of Ventspils handled its first shipment of 87 m-long wind turbine blades bound for the Laflora Energy Park in Jelgava Municipality.

Unloaded at the Stena Line Ports Ventspils terminal, these blades represent the largest ever managed at a European port. Over the year, 30 similar vessels are expected to call at Ventspils.  

The corridor project is a joint undertaking involving the Freeport of Ventspils Authority, Ventspils Municipality, Stena Line Ports Ventspils, Ventspils Communal Administration, and contractors including SIA “Marpet” and Ventspils labiekārtošanas kombināts.

Reconstruction and improvement works, funded by UAB Fulmenn at an estimated cost of EUR 100,000, are underway. 

Port of Ventspils is Latvia’s second-largest port in terms of cargo volume, handling 4.48 million tonnes in the first half of 2025—a 14.5% increase year-on-year. The port is diversifying from fossil-fuel cargo towards renewable-energy logistics.  

Stena Line Ports Ventspils is a terminal operator within the Port of Ventspils, notable for handling Europe's largest wind turbine blades—87 m in length during June 2025—with expectations of servicing 30 similar shipments this year. The company specializes in heavy-lift and project cargo operations.  

UAB Fulmenn is a Lithuanian firm funding the EUR 100,000 reconstruction project in Ventspils to facilitate the transport of oversized cargo. 

