Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

2025 July 11   15:45

shipbuilding

Meyer Turku has officially handed over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled to depart the Turku shipyard in mid‑July and will commence Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral later this summer.  

Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku, commented: “Star of the Seas is already the second cruise ship of the world’s most advanced Icon class to be built at our shipyard. In good cooperation with the customer and our network companies, we were able to draw on the lessons learned during the prototype ship building process and Star was completed in record time and with high quality. Such a demanding project is made possible by the high level of expertise and quality project management of Meyer Turku and the companies of the entire maritime cluster.” 

The third ship in the Icon series, Legend of the Seas, will be floated out from the dry dock to the outfitting pier after summer.  

Star of the Seas in figures:  

-Length: 365 m  

-Hull width: 48.5 m (waterline), 57.8 m (deckhouse), 65.8 m (bridge)  

-Passenger capacity: 7 600  

-Crew: 2 350  

-Flag: Bahamas 

Meyer Turku Oy is a Finnish shipbuilding company based in Turku. Established in 1989 as Masa‑Yards and later known as STX Finland, it became part of the German Meyer Werft group in 2014. The company specialises in constructing cruise ships and ferries, operating a 365 m dry dock at the Perno shipyard. In 2024, its revenue reached approximately €1.8 billion, with around 2 350 employees.  

Royal Caribbean Group is a major global cruise operator based in Miami. It owns multiple cruise brands, including Royal Caribbean International. 

