  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

2025 July 11   16:18

ammonia

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

IHI Corporation (“IHI”) and Royal Vopak (“Vopak”) signed a joint development agreement on 11 July 2025 to establish a new joint venture focused on developing and operating an ammonia terminal in Japan, according to the company's release.

The terminal is expected to begin operations in the Japanese fiscal year 2030.

It will support the safe and efficient storage and handling of imported ammonia, contributing to a stable supply system and Japan’s decarbonization efforts.  

Vopak will apply its global experience in ammonia terminal engineering and operations, while IHI, as Japan’s leading ammonia storage tank manufacturer, will leverage its expertise to build the clean ammonia value chain.

The joint venture will develop a broader ammonia supply chain and establish a marine-transport hub to optimize efficiency.  

Kensuke Yamamoto, Executive Officer at IHI, stated: “We are pleased … to contribute to Japan’s energy transition and the realization of a sustainable society through the establishment of safe and efficient ammonia infrastructure.”

Lars Schaumann, Managing Director of Vopak Japan, added: “We are very much looking forward … to the ammonia terminal development in Japan. Vopak’s global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure … Currently, Vopak has six ammonia storage locations within its global network.” 

This agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2023 under which IHI and Vopak explored the development of high value‑added ammonia terminals in Japan. 

Established with Japan’s first modern shipyard in 1853, IHI has since diversified into machinery, infrastructure, aero-engine, and energy systems. It is a leading manufacturer of ammonia storage tanks in Japan, responsible for approximately 70% of domestic capacity.

Founded over 400 years ago and based in Rotterdam, Vopak is a global independent tank storage company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It operates terminals for energy, chemicals, gases, and edible oils worldwide. With six ammonia storage facilities already in its network—including locations in China, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the U.S.

Topics:

Vopak

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

12:25

JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

12:01

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

11:24

Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

11:05

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

10:39

Red Sea war‑risk cover jumps from 0.4% to 1% of ship value after two attacks

10:00

Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

09:54

VARD signs €200M contract with Inkfish for next-generation research vessel

2025 July 10

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news