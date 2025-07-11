IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

IHI Corporation (“IHI”) and Royal Vopak (“Vopak”) signed a joint development agreement on 11 July 2025 to establish a new joint venture focused on developing and operating an ammonia terminal in Japan, according to the company's release.

The terminal is expected to begin operations in the Japanese fiscal year 2030.

It will support the safe and efficient storage and handling of imported ammonia, contributing to a stable supply system and Japan’s decarbonization efforts.

Vopak will apply its global experience in ammonia terminal engineering and operations, while IHI, as Japan’s leading ammonia storage tank manufacturer, will leverage its expertise to build the clean ammonia value chain.

The joint venture will develop a broader ammonia supply chain and establish a marine-transport hub to optimize efficiency.

Kensuke Yamamoto, Executive Officer at IHI, stated: “We are pleased … to contribute to Japan’s energy transition and the realization of a sustainable society through the establishment of safe and efficient ammonia infrastructure.”

Lars Schaumann, Managing Director of Vopak Japan, added: “We are very much looking forward … to the ammonia terminal development in Japan. Vopak’s global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure … Currently, Vopak has six ammonia storage locations within its global network.”

This agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2023 under which IHI and Vopak explored the development of high value‑added ammonia terminals in Japan.

Established with Japan’s first modern shipyard in 1853, IHI has since diversified into machinery, infrastructure, aero-engine, and energy systems. It is a leading manufacturer of ammonia storage tanks in Japan, responsible for approximately 70% of domestic capacity.

Founded over 400 years ago and based in Rotterdam, Vopak is a global independent tank storage company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It operates terminals for energy, chemicals, gases, and edible oils worldwide. With six ammonia storage facilities already in its network—including locations in China, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the U.S.