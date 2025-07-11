SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

SAAM and Enap have launched Trapananda, the first electric tugboat in Latin America, now operating at Puerto Chacabuco in Chile’s Aysén Region, according to the company's release.

The tug features zero direct CO₂ emissions and reduced underwater noise, aligning with efforts to decarbonize the maritime and port sectors.

Measuring 25 m length and 13 m beam, the vessel delivers 70 tons of bollard pull, powered by two 2,100 kW electric azimuth thrusters and a 3,616 kWh lithium‑ion battery system.

The design was developed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built by Sanmar Shipyard in Turkey, with remote battery monitoring from Norway and an estimated 10‑year battery lifespan.

The tug was named “Trapananda” in tribute to the ancient name of Chilean Patagonia.

Operated by a locally trained SAAM team, it joins two electric tugs already in service in Canada.

The christening ceremony at the Empormontt Passenger Terminal included local officials and industry executives.

SAAM Towage is a leading towage and port services provider across the Americas, with operations spanning over 90 ports in 12 countries and a fleet exceeding 200 tugboats. The company began deploying electric tugs in Vancouver in 2024 and continues to expand its zero‑emission fleet.

Enap (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo) focuses on reliable and efficient energy supply, while promoting innovation and environmental responsibility.

A Turkish shipbuilder specializing in tugboats and workboats, Sanmar constructed the Trapananda (ElectRA Series) based on a design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The vessel is the eighth ElectRA Series tug delivered by Sanmar, with additional units under production.