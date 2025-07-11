  1. Home
2025 July 11   17:06

ports

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

The Port of Gdańsk Authority and Korporacja Budowlana DORACO entered into a contract at the registered office of ZMPG S.A. to comprehensively reconstruct Wiślane Quay in the Inner Port, according to the company's release.

The total investment is PLN 351 million gross, with completion scheduled for Q2 2028. 

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Arkadiusz Marchewka, present at the signing, noted that government support for the initiative aims to boost Polish seaports’ potential. He added that first‑half data, particularly container volumes, are encouraging and that this investment should further increase cargo handling volumes. 

The project will increase cargo handling capacity, enhance safety, and upgrade power, rail and road infrastructure—enabling the Inner Port to accommodate ships up to 100,000 DWT and draft of 10.6 m. 

The investment comprises three tasks: 1) extending Wiślane Quay by ~920 m, deepening the seabed to 12 m, and installing quay infrastructure for cranes, rails, lighting, and utilities; 2) reconstructing the road‑rail system for sugar handling on Chodackiego Street, including a universal terminal, transformer station and scales; and 3) rebuilding the traffic system around Chodackiego, Handlowa and Starowiślna Streets, adding manoeuvring/parking areas, guardhouse, gas pipelines and reorganised road‑rail layout. 

DORACO will execute the work in stages to maintain uninterrupted port operations.

Port of Gdańsk Authority (ZMPG S.A.) is a leading Polish port operator managing the Inner and Outer Port of Gdańsk. Engaged in large-scale infrastructure investments funded in part by EU programmes such as CEF2. It oversees cargo terminals (e.g., Port Gdański Eksploatacja) and is developing a grain terminal under PGE. 

Korporacja Budowlana DORACO is a Polish construction corporation specialised in hydrotechnical engineering with over 30 years of experience. DORACO undertakes port infrastructure projects, including quay extensions, road-rail systems and utilities, ensuring continuity of operations and high environmental and archaeological standards. 

