Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

Technip Energies has been awarded a large contract to perform preliminary activities for a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) unit in Africa, according to the company's release.

The contract, representing an expected revenue between €250 million and €500 million, will be effective until September 30, 2025.

This award, recorded in the Project Delivery segment’s backlog in Q3 2025, covers initial phase activities only.

The company expects additional order intake upon full contract award.

Technip Energies is a Global Engineering and technology provider listed on Euronext Paris, specialized in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO₂ management. It operates two business segments—Technology, Products & Services (TPS) and Project Delivery—and employs over 17,000 staff across 34 countries. In 2024, the company reported revenues of €6.9 billion.