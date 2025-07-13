  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 13   06:40

offshore

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

Ørsted has reached financial close on a project finance package with 25 banks and five Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) to raise approximately TWD 90 billion (about DKK 20 billion) for the 632 MW offshore wind farm Greater Changhua 2, according to the company's release.

The financing is structured at the asset level and arranged by Ørsted, which expects to complete an equity divestment once the project becomes operational.  

Greater Changhua 2, located around 50–60 km off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan, comprises two phases: the operational 2a and the 2b segment currently under construction, which is scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025.  

Trond Westlie, Group CFO of Ørsted, commented: “We’ve received very strong support from both international and local banks and export credit agencies for the project financing of Greater Changhua 2. This shows that there is a healthy appetite for premium assets with robust contractual structures, and it’s a clear sign that we’re working diligently to deliver on our divestment and partnerships programme. While funding of Ørsted’s activities primarily has been undertaken at the group level, we have extensive experience in structuring financing packages on behalf of incoming partners. This transaction is another important step forward for the strategic priorities we’ve set for ourselves.”  

The financing will be backed by guarantees from five ECAs: Export Finance Norway (Eksfin), the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), the Export‑Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), the Export‑Import Bank of the Republic of China (T‑EXIM), and UK Export Finance (UKEF). 

Denmark‑based Ørsted A/S develops, constructs and operates renewable energy assets including offshore and onshore wind farms, solar facilities, energy storage and bioenergy plants. With headquarters in Fredericia and approximately 8,300 employees, the company reported revenues of DKK 71 billion (€9.5 billion) in 2024. 

Topics:

Orsted

wind farms

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

08:44

Lloyd’s Register flags critical joint fatigue risk in North Atlantic wind farm

2025 July 11

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

12:25

JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

12:01

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

11:24

Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

11:05

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

10:39

Red Sea war‑risk cover jumps from 0.4% to 1% of ship value after two attacks

10:00

Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

09:54

VARD signs €200M contract with Inkfish for next-generation research vessel

2025 July 10

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news