CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

CMA CGM’s Short Sea Lines Division announced an enhancement to its Irish Sea Express (ISX) service, effective from week 30.

A new call at Zeebrugge has been introduced into the service rotation, which now includes Zeebrugge – Antwerp – Dunkerque – Liverpool – Dublin – Belfast – Greenock – Zeebrugge.

The frequency remains weekly, served by two vessels on the SSL Intra Neur | ISX route.

According to CMA CGM, the addition of Zeebrugge expands port coverage and ensures connectivity with all CMA CGM Group lines.

The port offers links to Far East, Victory Bridge, and Baltic services and supports short‑sea transshipment operations.

Calling at Liverpool’s T1 terminal is intended to reduce congestion and waiting time. Cross‑docking options allow containers to be transferred between vessel and truck to enhance operational efficiency.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Marseille, France, CMA CGM is the world’s third‑largest container shipping company. The group employs around 160,000 people, operates over 650 vessels, and serves more than 420 ports worldwide.