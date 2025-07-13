Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported ₱14.67 billion ($250.68 million) in revenue for the first half of 2025, representing a 13.65 percent increase from ₱12.91 billion ($220.68 million) in the same period last year, according to PPA's release.

It marks the agency’s 51st founding anniversary.

For January to June, cargo throughput reached 148.93 million metric tons, up 7.54 percent from 138.49 million.

Container traffic rose 11.03 percent to 4.16 million TEUs, passenger traffic increased 10.25 percent to 45.99 million, Ro-Ro traffic rose 9.36 percent to 6.39 million, and shipcalls reached 340,494, up 8.81 percent from 312,919.

The cruise sector registered a notable uptick, with passenger volume climbing 91.25 percent to 143,149 from 74,849. The agency is pursuing 90 locally funded port modernisation projects across the country—38 in Luzon, 30 in Visayas, and 22 in Mindanao.

Completed developments in the first semester include expansions and improvements to Capinpin, Romblon, Mauban, San Andrés, Salomague, Lamao and Currimao ports in Luzon; Tagbilaran Back-up and RC Pier, Estancia, and Banago ports in Visayas; and Balingoan in Mindanao.

Ongoing or nearly finished works cover a power substation in Cagayan de Oro, a Port Operations Building in Benoni (Camiguin), and the expansion/restoration of Malalag Port in Davao del Sur.

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Established on 11 July 1974 under Presidential Decree No. 505, PPA is a government‑owned and controlled corporation under the Department of Transportation. It is responsible for planning, financing, developing, and managing all public ports in the Philippines—excluding Cebu. Its headquarters is in Manila.