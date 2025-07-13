  1. Home
2025 July 13   09:30

shipping

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) has added 848 miles of navigable waterways and approved 14 new sponsors to the U.S. Marine Highway Program (USMHP), expanding the network to 27,139 miles across 35 designated routes.

A core element of this expansion enlarges the M‑90 route, a 2,345‑mile corridor through the Great Lakes linking Minnesota and New York, with seven new sponsors: the state Departments of Transportation for Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and New York, alongside the Ports of Indiana and the Erie‑Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.  

The expansion designates four additional routes:  M‑23 (20 miles) on the Big Sandy River, co‑sponsored by Kentucky and West Virginia DOTs  M‑24 (382 miles) on the Cumberland River, co‑sponsored by Kentucky and Tennessee DOTs  M‑165 (109 miles) on the Green River, sponsored by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet  M‑167 (337 miles) on the Ouachita River, co‑sponsored by Louisiana DOT and the Arkansas Waterways Commission.  

The USMHP awards federal grants to public and private-sector projects along designated routes; sponsors endorse applicants and ensure local oversight.

The program is currently accepting grant applications through July 15, 2025. 

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is the federal agency responsible for national transportation policy and infrastructure. It oversees agencies such as MARAD, FAA, FHWA, and FTA, and administers grants, regulations, and safety standards across road, rail, air, and maritime systems.  

A branch within USDOT, MARAD promotes and supports the U.S. maritime industry, including merchant marine workforce development, port infrastructure, and marine highway systems. Established after World War II, it manages grant programs like the USMHP.

