  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

2025 July 13   10:50

ports

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) to strengthen global supply chains for critical minerals, according to the company's release.

The agreement utilises AD Ports Group’s network of operational ports, terminals and shipping routes to support CMF’s efforts to expand critical minerals trade.  

Demand for critical materials is growing rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicles require six times more materials than conventional cars, with demand for graphite, cobalt and nickel expected to rise 20‑fold and lithium 13‑fold by 2040.

The World Bank estimates that by 2050, three billion tonnes of critical minerals will be required to decarbonise the global energy system.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group is Abu Dhabi’s state-owned operator that manages ports, terminals and logistics services. It enables trade, industry and economic growth in the region through infrastructure across maritime, logistics, free zones and digital services.

Established in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, DC, the Critical Minerals Forum is a nonprofit organisation focused on building diversified, transparent supply chains for critical minerals. 

Topics:

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

08:44

Lloyd’s Register flags critical joint fatigue risk in North Atlantic wind farm

2025 July 11

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

12:25

JAXPORT becomes first U.S. Southeast port in Premier Alliance EC3 rotation

12:01

DP World’s pier expansion boosts Callao throughput and agricultural exports

11:24

Vancouver Port Authority issues RFQ for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 construction

11:05

Panama Canal boosts operational efficiency with two new Z-Tech 6000 tugboats

10:39

Red Sea war‑risk cover jumps from 0.4% to 1% of ship value after two attacks

10:00

Oceania Cruises takes delivery of eighth luxury ship, Oceania Allura

09:54

VARD signs €200M contract with Inkfish for next-generation research vessel

2025 July 10

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news