AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) to strengthen global supply chains for critical minerals, according to the company's release.

The agreement utilises AD Ports Group’s network of operational ports, terminals and shipping routes to support CMF’s efforts to expand critical minerals trade.

Demand for critical materials is growing rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicles require six times more materials than conventional cars, with demand for graphite, cobalt and nickel expected to rise 20‑fold and lithium 13‑fold by 2040.

The World Bank estimates that by 2050, three billion tonnes of critical minerals will be required to decarbonise the global energy system.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group is Abu Dhabi’s state-owned operator that manages ports, terminals and logistics services. It enables trade, industry and economic growth in the region through infrastructure across maritime, logistics, free zones and digital services.

Established in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, DC, the Critical Minerals Forum is a nonprofit organisation focused on building diversified, transparent supply chains for critical minerals.