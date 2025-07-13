Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

Solstad Offshore ASA (SOFF) has confirmed that its contract with Petrobras for the Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa has been formally approved and signed, following the initial announcement on May 6, 2025.

The contract, valued at approximately $84 million, will commence in February 2026 and has a duration of four years, extending the vessel’s commitment until February 2030.

Additionally, the current contract for Normand Turquesa has been extended by nine months to ensure operational continuity until the new contract begins.

The Normand Turquesa, built in 2007 with a UT 722 L design, is 80.4 meters long with a breadth of 18 meters and can accommodate 30 persons.

The vessel is designed for anchor handling, towing, and supply operations, particularly in challenging deepwater environments such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins.

The agreement follows other recent contract awards with Petrobras for Solstad’s vessels, including the Normand Sigma, Normand Sirius, and Normand Flower, announced earlier in 2025.

Solstad Offshore ASA, headquartered in Skudeneshavn, Norway, is a provider of offshore service vessels (OSVs) for the global offshore and renewable energy industries. The company operates a fleet of Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) and Construction Support Vessels (CSV), serving clients in key offshore energy regions. As of Q1 2025, Solstad reported a fleet utilization rate of 93%, with its AHTS vessels achieving 84% utilization. The company holds a 27.3% stake in Solstad Maritime ASA and a 35.8% stake in Omega Subsea AS.

Petrobras, based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is a state-owned energy company specializing in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil, natural gas, and biofuels. Its operations span exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing, gas, power, and biofuels.