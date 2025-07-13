  1. Home
2025 July 13   12:08

ports

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

International Transportation Service (ITS) initiated a $365 million terminal expansion project at the Port of Long Beach on July 11, 2025, aimed at increasing cargo-handling capacity and efficiency, according to the company's release.

The project involves filling a 19-acre slip at the Pier G terminal with approximately 2.5 million cubic yards of reused sediment from the Harbor District and Newport Harbor.

This will create a continuous 3,400-foot wharf, enabling the terminal to accommodate two of the largest cargo ships simultaneously.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2028.  

International Transportation Service, LLC, based in Long Beach, California, is a marine container terminal operator specializing in cargo handling and stevedoring services. Established in 1971, ITS has developed a reputation for operational efficiency and reliability, serving major shipping lines such as Ocean Network Express, Yang Ming, and Maersk.

The Port of Long Beach, administered by the Harbor Department of the City of Long Beach, is a major container port in the United States, located less than two miles southwest of Downtown Long Beach. Covering 3,200 acres with 25 miles of waterfront, it serves as a key gateway for U.S.-Asian trade, handling cargo valued at over $300 billion annually. 

Topics:

Port of Long Beach

