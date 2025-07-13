DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

DP World has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports to develop and operate the Port of Tartus, according to the company's release.

The Dubai-based company will invest USD 800 million over the duration of the contract to upgrade port infrastructure and establish Tartus as a significant regional trade hub linking Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The signing ceremony took place in Damascus on 13 July 2025, with Syrian President Ahmed Al‑Sharaa in attendance.

The agreement was executed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, and Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, Chairman of the General Authority.

Structured under a build‑operate‑transfer model and fully owned by DP World, the project will modernise container and general cargo terminals, introduce advanced cargo-handling equipment and deploy digital systems to enhance operational efficiency.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem stated that the investment underlines DP World’s commitment to global trade and resilient supply chains, and highlighted Tartus as a pathway to regional connectivity and stability.

Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi commented that the partnership will enable the modernisation of trade infrastructure, support economic recovery and offer increased opportunities to the Syrian population.

The Port of Tartus, Syria’s second‑largest maritime facility on the Mediterranean, will be equipped to handle general cargo, containers, breakbulk, and roll‑on/roll‑off traffic.

Further development plans include exploring free zones, inland logistics hubs and transit corridors in cooperation with local stakeholders.

DP World, which operates in over 75 countries and manages 9.2% of global container traffic, will integrate the Tartus project into its existing Middle East portfolio.

Founded in 2005 in Dubai as part of Dubai World, DP World is a leading global port operator and logistics provider. With operations in over 75 countries, it manages ports, terminals and logistics zones handling about 9.2 % of global container traffic. DP World specialises in the development and management of advanced maritime infrastructure and integrated trade solutions.

Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports is responsible for overseeing Syria’s maritime and inland ports, implementing transport policies and regulating port infrastructure.