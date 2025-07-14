North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

North Star, a UK-based offshore infrastructure support vessel operator, has taken ownership of the Grampian Eagle, its second purpose-built Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), on July 12, 2025, according to the company's release.

The delivery marks the completion of a multi-year project involving North Star and VARD, a Norwegian shipbuilding company.

The vessel, designed to support offshore wind farm operations, is the second of North Star’s 422 series of CSOVs.

North Star acknowledged its New Build Team for their role in delivering the 422 series vessels and indicated plans for future projects.

North Star, headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, is a leading operator of offshore infrastructure support vessels, primarily serving the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors. North Star operates a fleet of over 40 vessels and employs more than 1,300 personnel.

VARD, a subsidiary of the Italian Fincantieri Group, is a Norwegian shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of advanced offshore and specialized vessels. Headquartered in Ålesund, Norway, VARD operates multiple shipyards, including facilities in Norway, Romania, Vietnam, and Brazil.