  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

2025 July 14   10:09

shipping

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

On July 14, 2025, COSCO SHIPPING Europe announced the successful loading of two luxury yachts onto the COSCO INSPIRE vessel at Yangpu Port, China, bound for Port Klang, Malaysia.

Each yacht, measuring 18 meters in length and weighing 30 tons, required a specialized transportation solution due to its size and value.

The operation involved safety assessments, detailed operational planning, the preparation of a dock using eight 40-foot flat racks to hoist the yachts, and securing the cargo with steel frames, steel cables, and lashing belts.

COSCO SHIPPING Europe is a regional division of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, a state-owned multinational shipping and logistics conglomerate headquartered in Shanghai, China. Formed in 2016 through the merger of China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group, COSCO SHIPPING operates one of the world’s largest fleets, with over 1,300 vessels and a carrying capacity exceeding 113 million DWT. The European arm, with a key office in Hamburg, manages container shipping, logistics, and port operations across the continent. 

Topics:

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

09:26

North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

2025 July 13

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

08:44

Lloyd’s Register flags critical joint fatigue risk in North Atlantic wind farm

2025 July 11

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news