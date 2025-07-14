COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

On July 14, 2025, COSCO SHIPPING Europe announced the successful loading of two luxury yachts onto the COSCO INSPIRE vessel at Yangpu Port, China, bound for Port Klang, Malaysia.

Each yacht, measuring 18 meters in length and weighing 30 tons, required a specialized transportation solution due to its size and value.

The operation involved safety assessments, detailed operational planning, the preparation of a dock using eight 40-foot flat racks to hoist the yachts, and securing the cargo with steel frames, steel cables, and lashing belts.

COSCO SHIPPING Europe is a regional division of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, a state-owned multinational shipping and logistics conglomerate headquartered in Shanghai, China. Formed in 2016 through the merger of China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group, COSCO SHIPPING operates one of the world’s largest fleets, with over 1,300 vessels and a carrying capacity exceeding 113 million DWT. The European arm, with a key office in Hamburg, manages container shipping, logistics, and port operations across the continent.