Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

Hanwha Ocean, a South Korean shipbuilding company, announced the successful launch of a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) constructed for Cadeler, a Danish offshore wind installation company.

This marks the second WTIV built by Hanwha Ocean for Cadeler, following their ongoing partnership to support the global offshore wind energy sector.

The vessel is designed to facilitate the installation of offshore wind turbines, contributing to the global energy transition.

The launch follows Hanwha Ocean’s recent milestone of receiving approval in principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its WindHive 15-H3 semisubmersible floating offshore wind turbine design, which supports 15-megawatt turbines on three hexagonal columns.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore contractor headquartered in Geoje, South Korea.

Cadeler A/S, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a global leader in offshore wind installation and marine services. The company operates a fleet of specialized vessels designed for the transportation and installation of offshore wind turbines and foundations.