Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

The Nikkei reports that Itochu Corporation plans to begin operating an ammonia bunkering vessel in 2028.

The company has contracted Sasaki Shipbuilding in Hiroshima to construct a 5,000 m³ ammonia bunkering tanker, and Izumi Steel Works in Takamatsu to build its tank.

The total cost of the vessel is expected to exceed ¥5 billion (US $34 million).

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in September 2027, after which field trials are planned in Singapore, with full operation targeted for 2028.

Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen is also developing an ammonia bunkering vessel, partnering with Singapore’s Seatrium and receiving basic approvals from classification society ClassNK.

Ammonia-powered ships are expected to enter service from 2026, and by the end of 2024 Chinese and South Korean shipbuilders had orders for 25 ammonia-powered vessels, plus 130 dual-fuel-capable ships with planned ammonia conversions.

Itochu is additionally working on ammonia-powered bulk carriers with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, and a proposal exists for Itochu, Kawasaki Kisen, and NS United Kaiun Kaisha to jointly own and operate those vessels.

Itochu is a major Japanese trading company with operations across textiles, machinery, energy, chemicals, food, real estate, and finance. The company is seeking to expand into decarbonisation of maritime fuel via ammonia bunkering and ammonia‑fuelled vessels. Itochu’s subsidiary Clean Ammonia Bunkering Shipping (CABS) handles the construction and deployment of ammonia bunkering tankers.

Sasaki Shipbuilding is a regional shipyard based in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. It has been contracted by Itochu to build a 5,000 m³ ammonia bunkering tanker slated for delivery in September 2027.