Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

2025 July 14   18:01

Swire Shipping, a Singapore-based shipping company, announced the launch of its Voyage to Zero carbon insetting programme on July 11, 2025, in Suva, Fiji.

The initiative enables freight customers to reduce their Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by purchasing and claiming GHG savings from second-generation biofuels used on Swire Shipping vessels.

The programme was officially launched by Fiji’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Mosese Bulitavu, during a ceremony aboard the MV Apia Chief, one of three Swire Shipping vessels operating on biofuels in the Pacific.  

The Voyage to Zero programme employs a book-and-claim chain of custody model, allowing customers to claim emissions reductions even if their cargo is transported on vessels powered by conventional marine fuels.

Emissions savings are calculated based on comparisons with reference fossil fuels on an energy-equivalent basis, using independently verified data.

In April 2025, Swire Shipping announced that three of its vessels—Apia Chief and Tonga Chief on the Pacific Weekly Express (PWX) service, and Kokopo Chief on the East Timor (ETS) service—switched to B24 second-generation biofuel blends, with plans to transition to B30 blends.

These vessels bunker B24 in Singapore en route to the South Pacific, servicing routes from Southeast Asia to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Fiji, Singapore, Dili, Darwin, and Surabaya.  

Jeremy Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Swire Shipping, stated, “Though the Pacific Island nations contribute the least to global emissions, they face some of the gravest consequences from climate change. By introducing greener fuels in the South Pacific, we stand united with our Pacific Island partners—sharing in their vision and determination for a resilient, thriving, and sustainable future.”  

Susana Germino, Chief Sustainability & Energy Transition Officer at Swire Shipping, noted, “Swire Shipping has ambitious voluntary targets for reduction of emissions by 2027. The biofuel programme is a significant milestone in our decarbonisation roadmap, and with Voyage to Zero we are able to offer greater support to customers looking to decarbonise their supply chains. In this first year, the impact of the programme will be comparable to removing 2,700 cars from the road.”  

Swire Shipping, headquartered in Singapore, is the deep-sea ship owning and operating arm of the Swire Group, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1816. It operates 13 liner services connecting over 400 ports in the Asia-Pacific, transpacific trade, and globally, specializing in containerized, project, heavy lift, breakbulk, and mini-bulk cargoes. The company has a fleet of multi-purpose vessels and has been active in the Pacific for over 150 years. 

