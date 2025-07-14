Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

Panama's bunker fuel sales declined for the third consecutive month in June 2025, with total sales reaching 431,147 metric tonnes (mt), down 4.9% from May but 11.6% higher than June 2024, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) as reported by Ship & Bunker.

Very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) sales increased by 13.3% year-on-year to 267,076 mt, while high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) sales rose 7.5% to 117,767 mt.

Marine gas oil (MGO) sales fell by 19.1% to 5,978 mt, and low sulfur marine gas oil (LSMGO) surged 19.5% to 40,326 mt.

HSFO accounted for 27.3% of total sales in June, slightly down from 28.3% a year earlier.

In the first half of 2025, Panama sold approximately 2.73 million mt of bunker fuel, a 19.8% increase compared to 2.28 million mt in the same period of 2024.

The number of ships bunkering in Panama in June was 607, down from 632 in May but 16.9% higher than June 2024.

The average bunker volume per ship was 710 mt in June, slightly lower than May's 717 mt.

The VLSFO price at Balboa averaged $530 per mt in June, up from $496 per mt in May. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index showed a 4.7% monthly price increase to $554 per mt in June.

Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) is the government agency responsible for regulating and overseeing maritime activities in Panama, including the monitoring and reporting of bunker fuel sales and ship arrivals in Panamanian ports.