Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

Hyundai Glovis, a global logistics and distribution firm, has entered a contract with Avikus, an HD Hyundai affiliate specializing in autonomous navigation, to retrofit seven Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) in its fleet with the AI‑driven HiNAS Control system, according to the company's release.

The signing at Avikus’s Seoul headquarters took place on July 9, 2025, attended by Hyundai Glovis Vice‑President Jungsuk Kim and Avikus CEO Dohyeong Lim.

The scope includes hardware, software, onboard commissioning, and crew training, with retrofit completion scheduled by mid‑2026.

A 2024 pilot demonstrated fuel savings up to 3.9% during trial voyages, supported by onboard data analysis, voyage‑planning accuracy, and AI‑based collision avoidance.

Hyundai Glovis said the technology supports its objective of achieving net‑zero carbon emissions by 2045 and advancing its digital transformation and ESG strategy.

Kim noted: “Embracing AI is central to Hyundai Glovis’ vision of a smarter, global logistics network that meets environmental standards,” and emphasized improvements in safety, efficiency and carbon emissions.

Lim added that the fleet‑wide contract confirms HiNAS Control’s practical value in real‑world operations and that AI‑powered navigation is becoming a key foundation for modern shipping.

Avikus is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, established in January 2021 to develop autonomous navigation systems for commercial vessels. Its flagship product is HiNAS Control, a maritime intelligent navigation assistant using real‑time sensor fusion, AIS, radar, lidar and machine‑learning algorithms to support collision avoidance, route optimization, and track control. The company has commercialized solutions on over 30 vessels since 2023, and holds certification from DNV for its HiNAS Control system.

Hyundai Glovis is a publicly listed South Korean logistics provider, part of Hyundai Motor Group, founded in 2001. It operates approximately 60 PCTC vessels and 36 bulk carriers, offering end‑to‑end supply‑chain services including ocean and inland transport, distribution, and used‑car platforms.