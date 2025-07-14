  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

2025 July 14   12:35

shipbuilding

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

Hyundai Glovis, a global logistics and distribution firm, has entered a contract with Avikus, an HD Hyundai affiliate specializing in autonomous navigation, to retrofit seven Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) in its fleet with the AI‑driven HiNAS Control system, according to the company's release.

The signing at Avikus’s Seoul headquarters took place on July 9, 2025, attended by Hyundai Glovis Vice‑President Jungsuk Kim and Avikus CEO Dohyeong Lim.

The scope includes hardware, software, onboard commissioning, and crew training, with retrofit completion scheduled by mid‑2026.

A 2024 pilot demonstrated fuel savings up to 3.9% during trial voyages, supported by onboard data analysis, voyage‑planning accuracy, and AI‑based collision avoidance.

Hyundai Glovis said the technology supports its objective of achieving net‑zero carbon emissions by 2045 and advancing its digital transformation and ESG strategy.

Kim noted: “Embracing AI is central to Hyundai Glovis’ vision of a smarter, global logistics network that meets environmental standards,” and emphasized improvements in safety, efficiency and carbon emissions.

Lim added that the fleet‑wide contract confirms HiNAS Control’s practical value in real‑world operations and that AI‑powered navigation is becoming a key foundation for modern shipping. 

Avikus is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, established in January 2021 to develop autonomous navigation systems for commercial vessels. Its flagship product is HiNAS Control, a maritime intelligent navigation assistant using real‑time sensor fusion, AIS, radar, lidar and machine‑learning algorithms to support collision avoidance, route optimization, and track control. The company has commercialized solutions on over 30 vessels since 2023, and holds certification from DNV for its HiNAS Control system. 

Hyundai Glovis is a publicly listed South Korean logistics provider, part of Hyundai Motor Group, founded in 2001. It operates approximately 60 PCTC vessels and 36 bulk carriers, offering end‑to‑end supply‑chain services including ocean and inland transport, distribution, and used‑car platforms. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

09:26

North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

2025 July 13

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

08:44

Lloyd’s Register flags critical joint fatigue risk in North Atlantic wind farm

2025 July 11

18:00

Technip Energies awarded €250–500 m FLNG front‑end contract for Africa vessel

17:06

Port of Gdańsk and DORACO sign PLN 351m deal to reconstruct Wiślane Quay

16:35

SAAM and Enap unveil Latin America’s first electric tug

16:18

IHI and Vopak sign joint development agreement for ammonia terminal in Japan

15:45

Meyer Turku hands over Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean

15:08

Global Energy Storage completes sale of Rotterdam facility to Tepsa

14:50

Singapore ranks first in Xinhua‑Baltic maritime index for 12th consecutive year

14:33

HD KSOE wins $610.6 million order for four container ships from Oceania based shipowner

13:53

India plans eight mega shipbuilding clusters with five greenfield and three brownfield sites

13:16

Shipping Corp of India to buy two VLGCs for around $127 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news