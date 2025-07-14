  1. Home
2025 July 14   13:25

shipbuilding

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

The Rotra Futura, delivered in April 2025, has commenced transporting wind turbine blades from Denmark to the USA.  

“We are delighted to officially welcome Rotra Futura to our fleet of RoRo vessels dedicated to servicing the offshore wind industry. The addition of this state-of-the-art vessel marks an important milestone in our continued commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Dennis Bjørslev Jensen, Branch Manager, deugro Denmark.

 The vessel collected 108‑metre‑long blades at the Port of Aalborg, under the supervision of deugro Denmark’s wind experts.  

“After years of preparation and hard work, it brings great joy to finally see her in action. Witnessing the first loading operation executed so smoothly and precisely – just as we had planned for – is a proud moment for our entire team. Rotra Futura has performed to our full expectations, reaffirming her vital role in supporting the logistics needs of the offshore wind market,” added Jensen.

deugro is a Swiss-headquartered specialist in project logistics with more than 70 offices across 40+ countries. It launched its original Rotra concept vessels (Rotra Mare and Rotra Vente) in 2016, which have since carried 7.8 Mt of turbine components.  

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S is a global leader in on- and offshore wind solutions. It partners with logistics providers to secure transportation for its growing offshore project backlog—currently more than 16 GW—and charters vessels including the Rotra series to support safe and cost-effective execution.  

Amasus Offshore B.V. is a Netherlands-based shipping and offshore logistics company specializing in vessels designed for heavy-cargo and wind energy applications. 

