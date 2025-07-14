Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved the incorporation of a limited liability company, Colombo Eastern Container Terminal (Private) Limited, to manage and operate the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port.

The decision was announced on July 8, 2025, following a proposal by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Board of Directors.

According to the government, the new company will operate with full rights of the SLPA, ensuring state control while adopting a corporate framework to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness with private terminal operators.

In 2021, the Cabinet approved the development of both the Eastern and Western Container Terminals under the Colombo South Port Project.

The SLPA Board’s proposal for a separate entity aims to streamline the ECT’s management structure, improve economic returns, and attract future investment.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority, established under the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Act No. 51 of 1979, is a state-owned entity responsible for the development, operation, and management of Sri Lanka’s ports, including the Port of Colombo.

Colombo Eastern Container Terminal (Private) Limited Colombo Eastern Container Terminal (Private) Limited is a newly approved limited liability company, incorporated in July 2025, specifically to manage and operate the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port.