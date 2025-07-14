South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

Oceans Minister nominee Chun Jae-soo announced on Monday a commitment to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries from Sejong to Busan by year-end, aiming to position the southeastern port city as a strategic hub for Arctic shipping routes, according to Yonhap.

The pledge was made during a parliamentary confirmation hearing in Seoul, aligning with the new Lee Jae Myung administration’s regional development strategy.

“We will swiftly establish a strategic hub (in Busan) in preparation for the era of Arctic shipping routes by attracting not only maritime and fisheries-related institutions but also major shipping companies. The first step is the ministry’s relocation,” Chun said in his opening remarks.

“The move will help us address the current Seoul-centric development structure and secure a new engine for economic growth,” he added.

The relocation plan follows President Lee Jae Myung’s campaign promise to move both the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the headquarters of HMM, South Korea’s largest shipping company, to Busan.

The ministry has identified the IM Building and Hyeopseong Tower in Busan’s Dong-gu district as the new headquarters, with the move expected to accommodate all 850 staff members by the end of 2025, according to a July 10 statement from the ministry.

Chun also emphasized South Korea’s ambition to host the UN Ocean Conference to showcase its leadership in developing Arctic shipping routes, which are seen as shorter, more efficient trade passages between Asia and Europe due to melting Arctic ice.

The routes are gaining attention as climate change accelerates ice melt, with projections suggesting viable commercial routes by 2035.

To address environmental concerns, Chun outlined policies for a sustainable fisheries industry, including the introduction of a total allowable catch management system and the enhancement of aquaculture productivity through smart innovation.

He further committed to advancing technologies for eco-friendly and fully autonomous vessels to bolster South Korea’s maritime competitiveness.

The relocation plan has sparked debate. The Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the initiative on June 11, stating, “The relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is the first step toward reorganizing the center of the maritime industry into Busan.”

However, HMM’s land-based union issued a statement on June 4 opposing the proposed relocation of its headquarters, citing concerns over employee consent.

President Lee responded, “We will persuade HMM workers and seek their consent, but if they ultimately refuse, we will have no choice but to proceed.”

Additional support for the plan comes from Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon, who on June 18 argued that the relocation could create synergies by attracting related industries, such as shipbuilding and logistics, to Busan.

He also advocated for establishing a maritime court in the city to handle national maritime disputes, enhancing Busan’s role as a maritime hub.

HMM is South Korea’s largest container shipping company by fleet capacity, operating over 80 vessels and serving global trade routes. It specializes in container shipping, bulk cargo, and logistics services, with a focus on Asia-Europe and Asia-North America routes.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries oversees South Korea’s maritime, shipping, and fisheries policies. It manages port development, maritime safety, and sustainable fisheries, employing approximately 850 staff at its headquarters.