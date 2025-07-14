  1. Home
2025 July 14

ports

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

Fluxys has awarded Sacyr Proyecta a new FEED (Front End Engineering Design) contract at its liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium, according to Sacyr's release.

The contract involves installing new seawater open rack vaporizers (ORV), associated pumps, and a new intake caisson at the terminal’s port facilities.

This initiative is designed to reduce CO₂ emissions while maintaining existing send‑out capacity and aligns with Fluxys’ net‑zero emissions programme.  

Sacyr Proyecta has partnered with Fluxys for over 15 years on projects to expand Zeebrugge’s regasification capacity.

Past work includes FEED design for the fifth LNG tank of 180,000 m³ capacity and a second jetty supporting vessels ranging from 700 m³ to Q‑Flex carriers (217,000 m³).

Between 2013 and 2020, the company acted as Program Management Contractor during the EPC phase, overseeing construction of the fifth tank, associated boil‑off gas infrastructure, and the second berthing jetty.

In 2023, Sacyr Proyecta led an EPCM project to expand regasification capacity to 2.6 million Nm³/h, install seawater ORVs, and add new LNG truck loading stations. 

Fluxys is a Belgian‐headquartered, independent energy infrastructure group with over 1,300 employees active in gas transmission, storage, and LNG terminalling. Its Zeebrugge terminal offers flexible LNG import, transshipment, truck loading, and regasification capabilities.  

Sacyr Proyecta is a subsidiary of Spain’s Sacyr Group with over 300 energy project professionals specializing in oil and gas, LNG, petrochemicals, and renewable hydrogen. 

Topics:

hydrogen

Port of Zeebrugge

