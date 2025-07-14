Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivered China’s first ocean‑class intelligent scientific research vessel, Tongji, to Tongji University on July 13.

Developed by CSSC’s China Ship Development and Design Center, the 2,000‑ton vessel is designed for marine geological, chemical and biological research, as well as talent training, popular science education and cultural heritage missions.

Tongji measures 81.5 m in length and 15 m in width, has a maximum speed of 16 knots, a cruising range of 8,000 nmi, accommodates 45 crew members, and sustains operations for 35 days.

It is equipped with a domestically produced full‑revolving electric propulsion system and is the first domestic ocean‑class research vessel to obtain all four intelligent designations from China Classification Society (CCS): shore‑based remote control, open‑water autonomous navigation, intelligent energy efficiency management and intelligent integration platform.

Construction began in April 2024, with sea trials completed in May 2025.

A state‑owned enterprise and China’s largest shipbuilding group, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited oversees a wide range of commercial and military ship design and construction, and plays a leading role in developing China’s maritime technology and industrial capabilities.

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CSSC, based in Guangzhou’s Huangpu district, specializing in designing and building vessels from research ships to offshore platforms.