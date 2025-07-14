  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

2025 July 14   16:01

shipbuilding

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivered China’s first ocean‑class intelligent scientific research vessel, Tongji, to Tongji University on July 13.

Developed by CSSC’s China Ship Development and Design Center, the 2,000‑ton vessel is designed for marine geological, chemical and biological research, as well as talent training, popular science education and cultural heritage missions.  

Tongji measures 81.5 m in length and 15 m in width, has a maximum speed of 16 knots, a cruising range of 8,000 nmi, accommodates 45 crew members, and sustains operations for 35 days.

It is equipped with a domestically produced full‑revolving electric propulsion system and is the first domestic ocean‑class research vessel to obtain all four intelligent designations from China Classification Society (CCS): shore‑based remote control, open‑water autonomous navigation, intelligent energy efficiency management and intelligent integration platform.  

Construction began in April 2024, with sea trials completed in May 2025.

A state‑owned enterprise and China’s largest shipbuilding group, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited oversees a wide range of commercial and military ship design and construction, and plays a leading role in developing China’s maritime technology and industrial capabilities.  

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CSSC, based in Guangzhou’s Huangpu district, specializing in designing and building vessels from research ships to offshore platforms. 

Topics:

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

09:26

North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

2025 July 13

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news