2025 July 14   16:31

ports

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

Two U.S.-based investment funds, Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus Capital Partners, have acquired control of Ukraine’s Olimpex grain terminal in the port of Odessa, which can handle up to 5 million tons of grain annually, following a court decision in Lviv underlined in a Financial Times report on July 14, 2025.

The facility, with a $95 million debt, is planned to resume operations in September 2025, as confirmed in the FT coverage.

The terminal was previously held by Ukrainian entities with “opaque” ownership history, and the takeover occurred amid disruptions in Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports.

Ukraine exported 43.7 million tons of grain in the 2024/25 season through June, despite logistical hurdles, and the terminal is expected to contribute significantly to maintaining export volumes. 

Founded in 2015 and based in New York, Argentem Creek is an investment firm specializing in emerging markets and special situations. It focuses on credit and equity investments in sectors including agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

Established in 2017 in New York, Innovatus Capital Partners deploys capital across alternative investments, including real assets, structured credit, and private equity.

Olimpex Coupe International, founded in the early 2000s, owns the Olimpex terminal in the Odessa port. With a capacity of up to 5 million tons annually, the terminal has been a major export facility. Prior to the takeover, the company was burdened with a $95 million debt and had an ownership structure described as opaque. 

