DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

On July 11, Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) completed conventional fuel sea trials of its first 309,000 DWT LNG dual‑fuel very large crude carrier DE146, which began construction on April 19, 2024, according to iMarine.

The 339.5 m×60 m×28.9 m vessel, with a deck area equivalent to three football fields, carries two 5,100 m³ C‑type LNG tanks, offering an LNG range of up to 19,000 nautical miles.

Developed, designed and built in‑house, the VLCC combines LNG as its primary fuel with conventional fuel tanks for flexible operations and lower costs.

Over eight days, trials covered ballast tank integrity, main engine endurance, speed and steering performance—all meeting or exceeding design standards, and receiving positive feedback from the owner’s representatives and classification surveyors.

Successful conventional fuel testing confirms performance in traditional mode and paves the way for upcoming LNG fuel system commissioning.

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS), a joint venture of COSCO Shipping Group and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, is a Chinese shipyard based in Dalian focused on green, digital, and intelligent vessel construction. It independently develops and builds advanced vessels.

COSCO Shipping Group is China’s state‑owned shipping conglomerate, one of the world’s largest container and tanker operators, with a diversified fleet and significant participation in LNG‑fuelled vessel initiatives.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) is a major Japanese industrial group involved in shipbuilding, aerospace, energy and machinery, contributing technological expertise to joint ventures like DACKS.