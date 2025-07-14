  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

2025 July 14   16:52

shipbuilding

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

On July 11, Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) completed conventional fuel sea trials of its first 309,000 DWT LNG dual‑fuel very large crude carrier DE146, which began construction on April 19, 2024, according to iMarine.

The 339.5 m×60 m×28.9 m vessel, with a deck area equivalent to three football fields, carries two 5,100 m³ C‑type LNG tanks, offering an LNG range of up to 19,000 nautical miles.

Developed, designed and built in‑house, the VLCC combines LNG as its primary fuel with conventional fuel tanks for flexible operations and lower costs.

Over eight days, trials covered ballast tank integrity, main engine endurance, speed and steering performance—all meeting or exceeding design standards, and receiving positive feedback from the owner’s representatives and classification surveyors.

Successful conventional fuel testing confirms performance in traditional mode and paves the way for upcoming LNG fuel system commissioning. 

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS), a joint venture of COSCO Shipping Group and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, is a Chinese shipyard based in Dalian focused on green, digital, and intelligent vessel construction. It independently develops and builds advanced vessels.

COSCO Shipping Group is China’s state‑owned shipping conglomerate, one of the world’s largest container and tanker operators, with a diversified fleet and significant participation in LNG‑fuelled vessel initiatives.  

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) is a major Japanese industrial group involved in shipbuilding, aerospace, energy and machinery, contributing technological expertise to joint ventures like DACKS.

Topics:

VLCC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

09:26

North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

2025 July 13

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news