MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

Today at the Sestri Ponente shipyard, three key milestones were achieved for Explora Journeys: the launch of Explora III, the coin ceremony for Explora IV, and the steel-cutting for Explora V, according to Fincantieri's release.

These events reflect the rapid progression of the Explora Journeys fleet—MSC Group’s luxury lifestyle brand—including six vessels, with Explora I and II already in service and the full fleet expected to be operational within three years.

MSC Group has invested approximately €3.5 billion in the six-vessel programme, with five ships being built at Sestri Ponente and a predominantly Italian supply chain generating an estimated €15 billion in economic impact for Italy.

The new vessels feature advanced design, naval technology and sustainability measures.

They will include cold-ironing systems, LNG propulsion for the final four ships, and fuel cell technologies converting LNG into hydrogen on Explora V and VI—representing a further step in maritime sustainability.

Founded in 2021, Explora Journeys is the luxury cruise line arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Headquartered in Geneva, it seeks to deliver upscale, ocean‑going experiences. Its fleet currently comprises two vessels, with four more planned and under construction through 2028.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding giant based in Trieste, with Sestri Ponente in Genoa being one of its major facilities. It holds over 45% share of the global cruise shipbuilding market and has been contracted to build five out of six Explora vessels.