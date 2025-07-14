  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

2025 July 14   17:26

shipbuilding

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

Today at the Sestri Ponente shipyard, three key milestones were achieved for Explora Journeys: the launch of Explora III, the coin ceremony for Explora IV, and the steel-cutting for Explora V, according to Fincantieri's release.

These events reflect the rapid progression of the Explora Journeys fleet—MSC Group’s luxury lifestyle brand—including six vessels, with Explora I and II already in service and the full fleet expected to be operational within three years.  

MSC Group has invested approximately €3.5 billion in the six-vessel programme, with five ships being built at Sestri Ponente and a predominantly Italian supply chain generating an estimated €15 billion in economic impact for Italy.  

The new vessels feature advanced design, naval technology and sustainability measures.

They will include cold-ironing systems, LNG propulsion for the final four ships, and fuel cell technologies converting LNG into hydrogen on Explora V and VI—representing a further step in maritime sustainability. 

Founded in 2021, Explora Journeys is the luxury cruise line arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Headquartered in Geneva, it seeks to deliver upscale, ocean‑going experiences. Its fleet currently comprises two vessels, with four more planned and under construction through 2028. 

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding giant based in Trieste, with Sestri Ponente in Genoa being one of its major facilities. It holds over 45% share of the global cruise shipbuilding market and has been contracted to build five out of six Explora vessels.

Topics:

Fincantieri

MSC

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

09:26

North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

2025 July 13

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

11:15

BLOOM initiates "Great Trawl Case" against French state over bottom trawling damage

10:56

Ascenz Marorka to equip four of LDA’s RoRo vessels with voyage optimisation solution

09:25

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE launch driverless logistics at Muuga port

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news