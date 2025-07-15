Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

Yusen Cruises, part of the Nippon Yusen Group, held the naming ceremony for its new passenger ship, Asuka III, docked at Yokohama Port’s Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal on July 11, according to NYK's release.

Built by Meyer Werft in Germany under a 2021 contract, the 52,265-gross-ton, LNG-fueled vessel arrived in Yokohama on June 2 after a two-month transfer via the Cape of Good Hope.

Asuka III measures 230 m in length, 29.8 m in beam, has a draft of 6.7 m, and can carry 740 passengers and approximately 470 crew in 381 sea-view balcony cabins.

Its maiden voyage departs July 20, launching Yusen Cruises into a two-ship fleet alongside Asuka II to deliver long-haul cruises.

Yusen Cruises (NYK Cruises Co., Ltd.) is a subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Yusen Cruises operates the Asuka cruise brand. Its first ship, Asuka I, debuted in 1991; Asuka II, originally built in 1990 as Crystal Harmony, entered service in 2006 after being transferred from Crystal Cruises.

Meyer Werft is a German shipyard based in Papenburg, specializing in cruise ships and large vessels. Meyer Werft built Asuka III, delivered it to NYK Cruises on April 10, 2025, and oversaw its sea trials in the North Sea.