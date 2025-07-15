Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

A major milestone has been reached at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with the keel-laying of the Ocean Explorer, the second vessel in Sallaum Lines’ Ocean-class series of LNG-propelled, dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), according to the company's release.

The Ocean Explorer follows the Ocean Breeze, which marked the launch of the Ocean-class program with its steel-cutting in early 2024.

The Ocean-class series is part of a broader effort by Sallaum Lines to modernize and decarbonize its fleet.

In 2023, the company ordered six LNG dual-fuel PCTCs—four firm and two optional—featuring a 7,500 CEU capacity and built in cooperation with Chinese shipyards and the Finnish design firm Deltamarin.

These vessels are designed to meet IMO Tier III standards and hold Clean notation, with shore power compatibility and hybrid-ready propulsion systems.

Sallaum’s next-generation car carriers are powered by LNG-capable MAN B&W ME-GI engines and are equipped with MacGregor Ro-Ro access systems, offering a 25% reduction in CO₂ emissions, along with significant cuts in NOₓ, SOₓ, and particulate matter.

The vessels also integrate smart cargo management and safety systems, supporting both sustainability and operational efficiency.

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, China’s oldest modern shipyard established in 1866, has become a key partner in constructing this green fleet. Operating from its modern Chulu Island facility in Fuzhou, the shipyard specializes in complex mid-sized vessels and has significantly expanded its capacity and technical scope in recent years to include high-spec, dual-fuel shipbuilding projects.