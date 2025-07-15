  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

2025 July 15   10:41

shipbuilding

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

A major milestone has been reached at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with the keel-laying of the Ocean Explorer, the second vessel in Sallaum Lines’ Ocean-class series of LNG-propelled, dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), according to the company's release.

The Ocean Explorer follows the Ocean Breeze, which marked the launch of the Ocean-class program with its steel-cutting in early 2024.

The Ocean-class series is part of a broader effort by Sallaum Lines to modernize and decarbonize its fleet.

In 2023, the company ordered six LNG dual-fuel PCTCs—four firm and two optional—featuring a 7,500 CEU capacity and built in cooperation with Chinese shipyards and the Finnish design firm Deltamarin.

These vessels are designed to meet IMO Tier III standards and hold Clean notation, with shore power compatibility and hybrid-ready propulsion systems.  

Sallaum’s next-generation car carriers are powered by LNG-capable MAN B&W ME-GI engines and are equipped with MacGregor Ro-Ro access systems, offering a 25% reduction in CO₂ emissions, along with significant cuts in NOₓ, SOₓ, and particulate matter.

The vessels also integrate smart cargo management and safety systems, supporting both sustainability and operational efficiency.  

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, China’s oldest modern shipyard established in 1866, has become a key partner in constructing this green fleet. Operating from its modern Chulu Island facility in Fuzhou, the shipyard specializes in complex mid-sized vessels and has significantly expanded its capacity and technical scope in recent years to include high-spec, dual-fuel shipbuilding projects. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

09:26

North Star takes delivery of Grampian Eagle CSOV from VARD

2025 July 13

20:16

DP World inks 30-year, USD 800 million deal to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartus

12:08

Port of Long Beach launches major terminal upgrade with ITS investment

11:20

Solstad Offshore secures $84 mln contract with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

10:50

AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum

09:30

U.S. adds 848 miles, 14 sponsors to Marine Highway Program

08:25

Philippine Ports Authority posts ₱14.67 B ($250.68 M) revenue in first half 2025

07:16

CMA CGM adds Zeebrugge call to its Irish Sea Express service

06:40

Ørsted secures TWD 90 billion financing for 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm

2025 July 12

12:40

Ventspils port initiates upgrades for heavy-lift logistics

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news