2025 July 15   11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

Between January and June 2025, ASCO vessels, part of AZCON Holding, transported 4.6 million tonnes of cargo—up 12 % from 4.1 million tonnes during the same period in 2024, according to the company's release.

Tanker vessels carried 2.2 million tonnes, a near 10 % increase versus 2.0 million tonnes in the first half of 2024.

Ferries and Ro‑Pax vessels transported 19,280 trucks (+3 % year‑on‑year), while rail wagon transport declined 4 %, with 18,227 wagons compared to 19,068 in H1 2024.

The strongest growth was seen in general dry cargo vessels, carrying 666,000 tonnes—an 83 % increase from 363,818 tonnes in the same period last year. 

In early July 2025, ASCO, alongside AZCON Holding, held discussions with China's SPSI Cloud Port Development Group to explore cooperation on multimodal transport, port infrastructure and logistics centre development in Azerbaijan  Transport Corridors. These talks mark an extension of ASCO’s strategic engagements aimed at strengthening its Caspian corridor logistics network. 

AZCON Holding / ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company), established in October 2013 as part of AZCON Holding, operates a diverse Caspian Sea fleet. Its merchant fleet includes 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo vessels, one Ro‑Ro and two Ro‑Pax ships. In addition, it maintains offshore support vessels and two shipyards, offering services ranging from freight transport to shipbuilding and repair.

