  3. Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

2025 July 15   13:14

Prysmian Group’s cable-laying vessel Monna Lisa has commenced installation of its first submarine cable for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, currently the largest offshore wind farm under construction in the U.S., according to the company's release.

The vessel started loading the cable at the Arco Felice plant in Italy before transporting it to the CVOW site.

In April 2025, Prysmian and DEME Group formed a joint consortium after winning the EPCI contract for CVOW. Prysmian’s scope includes cable engineering, procurement, manufacturing and offshore installation, while DEME covers foundations, substations and partial cable laying, which began in September 2024. Prysmian is responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of both export and inter-array cables for the 2.6 GW project. 

CVOW, featuring 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, is approximately 50 % complete and projected to be operational by end‑2026.  

Prysmian Group is the world leader in energy and telecom cable systems.  Since 2018, invested around €850 million in cable‐laying vessels and equipment to expand its global offshore installation fleet.  The Monna Lisa is a newly delivered DP3 vessel equipped with two cable carousels (7,000 t and 10,000 t), enhanced energy storage, high-voltage shore‑connection capabilities, and deep-water laying systems capable of operations beyond 3,000 m depths.  Operates eight proprietary cable-laying vessels worldwide.  

Dominion Energy is the U.S. energy provider leading the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.  Managing the 2.6 GW project, expected to power approximately 660,000 homes, with offshore cable export tasks delegated to Prysmian and DEME.  

DEME Group is Belgian marine engineering and offshore contractor.  

