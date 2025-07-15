  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

2025 July 15   13:44

ports

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, Port of Antwerp‑Bruges handled a total of 137.2 million tonnes of cargo, representing a 4.3 % decrease compared with the same period in 2024, according to the company's release.

Declines in dry and liquid bulk volumes were only partly offset by growth in container and RoRo traffic.

Container throughput rose 3.6 % to 77 million tonnes and 3.7 % to 6.91 million TEUs, while RoRo volumes edged up 1.4 %.  

Persistent terminal congestion, driven by Covid-related disruptions, Red Sea rerouting, alliance reshuffles, poor schedule reliability, increased dwell times (7–8 days vs. 5 days), and union actions, continues to burden landside operations across Northwest Europe.

To alleviate capacity constraints, the Extra Container Capacity Antwerp (ECA) project is planned to provide a new dock and optimise handling space.  

Liquid bulk throughput declined 17.1 %, due to lower volumes in fuels, naphtha and LNG, mitigated only by LPG and kerosene offsets.

Chemical volumes including biofuels grew 8.9 %, though core chemicals remained flat.

Dry bulk dropped 11 %, with coal and construction materials down but fertilizer imports up, reflecting EU bans and tariffs on Russian commodities.

Conventional general cargo declined 4.3 %, driven by steel and iron, while unaccompanied freight slipped 1 %.  

Transatlantic trade strengthened: U.S. volumes rose 17.2 % to 16.4 million tonnes.

Imports from the U.S. grew 13.1 % to 9.7 million tonnes, and exports rose 23.5 % to 6.7 million tonnes, though vehicle exports have fallen since May due to U.S. tariffs.

Container exports remained stable at 303,000 TEUs; imports rose 12.6 %.

The second half outlook depends on a possible EU‑U.S. trade agreement by August 1.  

“In a challenging economic climate… our resilience as a port,” said CEO Jacques Vandermeiren, noting mixed bulk trends, container growth, and congestion strains, and highlighting the ECA project to support future growth. 

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges, formed by the 2022 merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge, is a public‐law port authority jointly owned by the cities of Antwerp and Bruges. It handles around 280 million tonnes of cargo annually and is committed to climate neutrality by 2050. 

Topics:

Port of Antwerp-Bruges

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:43

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

16:34

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news