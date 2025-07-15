  1. Home
2025 July 15   14:45

shipping

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

The Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO) has been granted NGO Consultative Status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and invited to regularly participate in sessions of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to NEMO's release.

As a recognized non‑governmental organization, NEMO will contribute expert technical input and strategic recommendations on integrating nuclear technologies in shipping, offshore energy systems, and floating nuclear power plants.

The organization is expected to engage actively in the IAEA’s ATLAS initiative, set to launch later in 2025, by participating in each of its Implementation Groups.

“This major milestone reflects the growing importance of nuclear innovation in the maritime sphere for achieving global decarbonization and energy security goals,” said Dr. Mamdouh El‑Shanawany, Chairman of NEMO.

In May 2025, during the IMO’s 110th Maritime Safety Committee session, a correspondence group including NEMO, IMO member states and NGOs agreed to revise the 1981 Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships and consider amendments to SOLAS Chapter VIII. That mission team was formally tasked on 26 June to begin regulatory revision work in the next Sub‑Committee meeting, demonstrating the collaborative groundwork between NEMO and IMO ahead of this official status. 

Founded in April 2024 and headquartered in London, NEMO is a non‑profit membership organization focused on deploying nuclear solutions in the maritime sector. Its founding members include shipbuilders (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Vard Group, Onomichi Dockyard), classification societies (Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, RINA), nuclear technology firms (TerraPower, Core Power, Westinghouse), and consultants. NEMO aims to establish regulatory standards, safety frameworks and best practices for floating nuclear power and commercial nuclear propulsion.

Established in 1948 and based in London, the International Maritime Organization is the UN agency responsible for maritime safety, security and pollution prevention. It develops and maintains technical regulations for ships through conventions like SOLAS and associated codes.

Formed in 1957 and based in Vienna, Austria, the International Atomic Energy Agency promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and ensures its safe, secure and non‑military application. 

Topics:

nuclear

IMO

