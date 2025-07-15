  1. Home
2025 July 15   18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

Dolphin Drilling AS confirmed that the Federal High Court of Lagos, Nigeria, has granted the company leave to enforce an arbitration award against General Hydrocarbons Limited.

The original award dates from 23 December 2024. The total amount claimed is approximately USD 105 million. Dolphin Drilling stated that it will continue its efforts to collect the outstanding payment. 

In December 2024, following the termination of a drilling contract with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL), Dolphin Drilling was awarded approximately USD 100 million in arbitration compensation. The dispute arose after GHL withheld agreed contract payments, prompting Dolphin to terminate the contract and initiate arbitration.

The December award was based on Dolphin’s claim for unpaid fees and breach of contract. This July, Dolphin has taken the next step by securing a Nigerian court order to enforce this award.

An Oslo-listed offshore drilling contractor headquartered in Aberdeen, Dolphin operates a fleet of high-specification semisubmersible rigs—including Borgland Dolphin and Blackford Dolphin—designed for harsh environment mid- and deep-water operations. The company serves global markets across Norway, the UK, India, Brazil, and Mexico.  

General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) is a Nigerian oil and gas exploration company and operator of Offshore Mining Lease 120. GHL has been involved in multiple disputes, including a January 2025 asset-freeze injunction regarding unpaid loans to First Bank of Nigeria (~USD 225 million).

