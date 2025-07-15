EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

Europe’s major ports have installed or contracted only one in five of the shore‑power connections required under the EU’s 2030 mandate, according to a joint briefing by Transport & Environment (T&E) and DNV.

Of 31 ports surveyed, only four have completed or arranged more than half of the onshore power supply (OPS) hookups.

This infrastructure enables docked ships to shut down onboard fossil‑fuel generators, reducing air pollutants such as sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and fine particles.

Cruise and passenger vessels have progressed more, with 38 % of the required connections installed or contracted, compared with just 11 % for container ships.

T&E recommends accelerating shore‑power deployment, prioritizing cruise terminals by 2028, and integrating OPS funding into EU mechanisms such as RED III and the forthcoming Multiannual Financial Framework.

Dedicated financing under AFIF and expansion of OPS regulations to include a wider range of vessel types are also urged.

Transport & Environment (T&E) is a Brussels‑based NGO focused on promoting sustainable transport policies across Europe. It commissions studies and advocates for decarbonisation in the EU transport sector, including maritime emissions reduction.

DNV is a Norway‑based global quality assurance and risk management firm. Its maritime division provides consulting, certification and research services, with a focus on shipping decarbonisation strategies.